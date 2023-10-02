Las Palmas seal second win at the death as pressure mounts on Rafa Benitez’s Celta Vigo

Las Palmas celebrated their second La Liga victory in stunning fashion, sinking Celta Vigo into the relegation zone.

Only Las Palmas and Alaves had scored fewer goals than Celta at kick off, and Rafael Benitez’s side were looking for just their second win. Las Palmas were in the same boat, as they searched for some reward for their valiant efforts.

Jorgen Strand Larsen looked to have given Celta the lead in a tight first half, but VAR disallowed his goal, much to the red-faced fury of Benitez. The second half started off in similar fashion, but the Galician side did take the lead this time, with Anastasios Douvikas netting his first goal for the club at the end of lightning counter, driven by Jonathan Bamba.

Yet as time went on, Celta were dragged closer and closer to their own goal, eventually resulting in a foul from Carl Starfelt in the box on Marc Cardona. With eight minutes to go, captain Jonathan Viera coolly slotted home to level things up.

Las Palmas, egged on by the home crowd, continued to come forward and keep the tempo high, but as usual, looked as if the final ball would elude them. Until the 97th minute, when Kirian Rodriguez found Viera in the box, who touched it off to Cardona. The former Barcelona man controlled and volleyed fired into the corner, ripping his shirt off and making a B-line for the stands.

Las Palmas win it AT THE DEATH! 😱 Marc Cardona's goal completes the turnaround against Celta 🟡 pic.twitter.com/p4Du1pk9DF — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) October 2, 2023

🔥 ¡LOCURA en el estadio de Gran Canaria! 💛 @marccardonar le da los tres puntos a la @UDLP_Oficial con este gol in extremis 📺 #LaLigaEnGol pic.twitter.com/55wHKI1xzg — GOL PLAY (@Gol) October 2, 2023

With just their second goal from open play, and the first time Las Palmas have scored more than once in a game, the Canary Islanders take their second victory, in a fashion that will remind fans why they love what Celta will regard as a godforesaken sport. Benitez’s side are now 18th, and one of four sides with one win or less.