La Liga Round Up: Key wins for Osasuna and Real Betis as Almeria hold Granada

The La Liga weekend schedule has wrapped up with victories for Osasuna and Real Betis alongside a thrilling 3-3 Andalucian derby draw.

Almeria 3-3 Granada

It was a game of two halves in Almeria as the home side some how managed to surrender a 3-0 half time lead against local rivals Granada.

Luis Suarez netted a superb hat trick before the break with three goals inside the final five minutes of the first half.

Largie Ramazani, take a bow! 🙇‍♂️ The Almería man flicks over the defender's head and provides an assist for Luis Suárez who scores his second 👏 pic.twitter.com/OdRi1yI5v6 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) October 1, 2023

However, despite appearing to be a resolved contest between the two teams, Granada launched an incredible second half comeback.

Bryan Zaragoza’s spot kick hauled Granada back into the game after the restart before Myrto Uzuni stabbed home an eventual equaliser.

From 3-0 down to 3-3! 🤯 Myrto Uzuni scores for Granada who have sensationally drawn level 👏 pic.twitter.com/EVgHk5bEBS — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) October 1, 2023

Alaves 0-2 Osasuna

Osasuna bounced back from their midweek La Liga loss against Atletico Madrid to seal a 2-0 win away at Alaves.

The home side carried the majority of the early threat before Jose Arnaiz’s brilliant strike eased Osasuna into the lead.

An absolute ROCKET 🚀 José Arnaiz scores the opening goal of the game from range 🎙️ "And even some of the Alavés fans are having to applaud that!" pic.twitter.com/Zda1ZjoO9r — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) October 1, 2023

Alaves continued to pose problems after the restart but Antonio Blanco’s red card ended their chances of finding an equaliser.

The player advantage gave Osasuna the impetus late on and Ante Budimir’s added time goal sealed all three points for the visitors at the Estadio Mendizorroza.

Real Betis 3-0 Valencia

In the final game of the weekend, Real Betis sealed a timely return to winning ways, as they overpowered Valencia at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

The contest was open ended in the first 45 minutes before Assane Diao’s clos range finish gave Real Betis the edge.

The home side looked to power on from there, with Isco denied a brilliant second, before Marc Roca headed home.

With Valencia unable to cope with Real Betis’ attacking threat in the closing stages, with two goals ruled out for offside by VAR, Abde Ezzalzouli eventually cannoned home a clinching third goal.

Images via Getty Images