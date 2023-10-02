Girona suffer double injury blow as result of Nacho Fernandez horror tackle is revealed

Girona have revealed that their 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid took its toll not only on their position in the table, but also on their injury list.

The main concern was for winger Portu, who was taken out by a dreadful Nacho Fernandez tackle in the closing moments of the game. Nacho was sent off, and later apologised on social media, while Real Madrid President Florentino Perez called Portu in order to offer his apologies.

The 31-year-old has suffered internal bruising to the shin bone, as well as a tear in the gluteus membrane. Fortunately it appears that he has avoided serious damage, and will look to be back in a few weeks according to Diario AS, with Girona facing Cadiz, and then Almeria after the international break.

COMUNICAT MÈDIC: PORTU: Edema ossi al mal·lèol tibial del turmell dret i trencament de l’aponeurosi glútia esquerra. L’evolució marcarà la seva disponibilitat. TSYGANKOV: Lesió al bíceps femoral de la cama dreta. Temps de baixa aprox.: 1 mes#GironaFC — Girona FC (@GironaFC) October 2, 2023

Meanwhile it looks as if Ukraine star Viktor Tsygankov could be out for around a month with a separate problem which saw him withdrawn at half-time during the match. He will miss the above matches, as well as Celta Vigo.

Girona remain third in the La Liga table, but will be keen to get back on track following defeat to Real Madrid, with a run of fixtures that could prolong their excellent start to the season a while longer.