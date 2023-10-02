Carlo Ancelotti highlights ‘most important thing’ Real Madrid must do to win games

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti has spoken ahead of their Champions League group game with Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, and has returned to one of his key messages from last season for his team.

The Italian, back in Naples where he managed before taking charge of Everton, and seemed content to be back. He was well aware of the challenge facing his Real Madrid, who he called the best club in the world.

“We are playing against one of the best teams in Italy. It is going to be a competitive and even match. We are playing against a team that has a high level, that has a lot of good individuals, and with an atmosphere that is going to push them forward. We must repeat the good things we did in Girona.”

Asked exactly what it was he wanted to see from the Girona tie, whether that was line-up related or otherwise, Ancelotti pointed out what for him was a constant message last season.

“There are doubts for this game, it is normal. For me it is quite clear and yes, there are many options… but we will see what happens. We have to choose the eleven, the basis is the attitude that we defended with, which was good. That is the most important thing. If we keep a clean sheet, we have a better chance of winning than losing.”

Ancelotti was constantly asking for better defending from his side last season, and his phrase that he preferred his defenders to be pessimistic was referred to throughout the season. There is a general feeling that Ancelotti believes that if his side can keep clean sheets, they will find a way to score. So far this season, Real Madrid have kept five in nine games, despite the absences of Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois, but in each of those other four matches, Los Blancos have conceded first.