Carlo Ancelotti calms rumours of midfielder rift- ‘I don’t have a problem with him, nor him with me’

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti has continued to deny that there are any problems with veteran star Luka Modric, as he continues to be one of the least used midfielders this season.

The 38-year-old has always hung onto his starting spot in spite of his advancing years in recent seasons, playing more often than not. Yet with the development of Aurelien Tchouameni, Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga, increasingly the Croatian he has been left on the bench.

Speaking ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League group game with Napoli, Ancelotti rejected the premise that he was having a less important role.

“It is quite surprising that Modric does not have the same role as in the past. He has played the first Champions League game, the derby… and he has not played the last two because there is a very strong competition. We have no problem with him and he doesn’t have any problems with us. Sometimes I have to make decisions that are very difficult to take.”

Despite Ancelotti’s claims, Modric has only started three of the nine games for Real Madrid this season. He was asked if there was any update on his situation.

“Nothing new. I don’t know how to explain it… it’s just a technical decision that has happened in the last two games. It can change… but one day it can be Camavinga, another day Tchouameni. There is not much to explain because every game there is someone who stays in the game. There are 7 of us in midfield and only 4 can play. Also when I put up five midfielders on, you criticised me, so it’s better to stay with four (laughs).”

Previously, Fede Valverde had been asked whether he had seen a change in Modric this season.

“He is the same as always. Modric has been an example in the dressing room since the first day I arrived. Now he continues to be, even if he doesn’t have the minutes he needs. He has never sulked. He is a warrior, one of the most competitive that I have seen in the world of football. He is an example for everyone, and especially for us young people who feed off him. We have to continue learning from him until the last day he plays football and enjoy it.”

If, as Modric has claimed, he was promised a similar role to last season, Ancelotti will have to remedy Modric’s number of starts in the near future to avoid being accused of breaking that promise. Equally, there is a strong argument that those playing ahead of him deserve their place on merit, and Ancelotti will no doubt have to make that case to Modric if it does come to a head, with the veteran always noting that he does not want to trade off his name.