Bizarre scenes as La Liga goalkeeper leaves pitch in tears over sock problem

Osasuna managed to snap a run of five games without a win on Sunday, securing a 2-0 win away to Alaves. Crucial to that effort was goalkeeper Sergio Herrera, but he finished the game furious after being taken off.

Herrera had made a major save from Rangers loanee Ianis Hagi earlier in the match, keeping the match at 1-0 for Los Rojillo. However in the second half, Herrera went down on several occasions holding his calves, and complaining. He was booked for time-wasting, but his issues were genuine. With 10 minutes to go, Herrera was taken off for Aitor Fernandez, much to the goalkeeper’s fury.

Perhaps the most bizarre scene this weekend was at Mendizorrotza, where Osasuna 'keeper Sergio Herrera was taken off with 10 minutes to go. The reason? His socks were too tight.pic.twitter.com/lAi26PX6aX — Football España (@footballespana_) October 2, 2023

After the match, Herrera spoke to DAZN to explain exactly what had happened, having screamed at the kit man and beat the bench. The 30-year-old explained that he was not time-wasting on this occasion.

“On other occasions I might have stopped the game and give the team the rest that it needed. The truth is that here I had no intention to do so. I was a youth player at this club [Alaves], so if I have disrespected them, it was not my intention. If it were up to me, I wouldn’t have asked for the change, I was comfortable, I was really enjoying the game.”

🗣️ @SergioHerrera explica su cambio por molestias musculares "No tenía intención de perder tiempo. Llevo quejándome todo el año de la presión de las medias. Le he metido una bronca al utillero" 😆#LALIGAenDAZN ⚽ pic.twitter.com/guwdTDzFtd — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) October 1, 2023

The reason for his distress was that his socks were too tight around his calves.

“I’ve been complaining all year that the socks put too much pressure on my calves. With the heat, the dehydration… I ending up paying for it today. I’ve gave the kit man a right rollicking, truth be told.”

It seems a bizarre series of events where even a pair of scissors might have solved matters. At any rate, the kit man will no doubt have every size of sock available to Herrera ahead of his next match. With a clean sheet and three points, Osasuna have the luxury of laughing at it now.