Barcelona Sporting Director to travel to Brazil in order to discuss January move for forward

Barcelona Sporting Director Deco will return to his native Brazil during the next international break, where he will meet with 18-year-old Athletico Paranaense forward Vitor Roque, who is due to join Barcelona next summer.

The €61m deal (€30m fixed fee plus up to €31m in variables) will take Roque to Barcelona in July 2024 at the latest, but the Blaugrana intend on making the deal happen in January. The main sticking point, as tends to be the case these days, is whether Barcelona can fit him into their salary limit.

According to MD, Deco will travel to Brazil to check in on his injury, and speak with him about what needs to happen for the move to go through in January. Deco has met with Barcelona treasurer Ferran Olive in order to ensure he is clear on the numbers in recent days.

While Barcelona have renewed Marc-Andre ter Stegen on a reduced deal, and will look to do so with Frenkie de Jong, but those contracts will not be key for Roque’s move to go through. The crucial factor will be whether Barcelona receive the money for the sale of 29.5% of Barca Studios from Libero. The Blaugrana were due to receive €40m by the end of August, but missed that deadline, and are supposed to now pay by the 10th of October. Logically, Deco would have clarity on the matter by the time he sits down with Roque.

The 18-year-old is only taking his first steps in the professional game, and was signed for his long-term potential to replace Robert Lewandowski as Barcelona’s key forward. However his arrival, or lack thereof, could play a crucial part in the La Liga title race. Xavi Hernandez has been clear he wants Roque to arrive in the winter transfer window, and with no other alternative to Lewandowski, Roque would allow Xavi to keep the Polish striker fresh and fit for the crucial stages of the season.