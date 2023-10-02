Atletico Madrid star opens up on turnaround – ‘Only Cristiano and Messi can do it all the time”

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has returned to form this season in unexpected circumstances, taking advantage of injuries to reestablish himself as one of their best players. Already counting four assists to his name this season, Saul has revealed how he has approached the past three seasons, while complaining of unrealistic standards set by the media.

With captain Koke Resurreccion injured in the first match, and Rodrigo de Paul and Pablo Barrios missing significant game time too, Saul has found his form again, despite not being considered a major factor for Los Colchoneros this season. He was asked if he was doing anything different.

“Nothing has changed. What I was doing was the right path and I continue doing the things you think are right and make you how you are. I am very stubborn. The things I do are what I consider correct and now I am focusing on whether I can open my personal goal tally, which is what makes me happy. In my career I have scored more goals than I have assisted and that is what makes me happiest,” he told Relevo.

🎙️| Saúl Ñíguez: “I only ask the referees that they communicate with respect on both sides. It bothers me when they are arrogant, they should understand that we are competing. When they are approachable, it’s okay if they make mistakes because nowadays there’s a lot of pressure.” pic.twitter.com/zA7Jrab1oS — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) October 1, 2023

The last two campaigns he has spent with Atletico have seen him relegated to a bit-part role, sandwiching a similar season on loan at Chelsea. Saul claims that it was only natural that his level dropped from where it was.

“With a lot of patience and calmness. Being together with my people and enduring the bad moments. All of you (the press), when things go a little bad you kill people. I only know two beasts like Cristiano and Messi who always perform. You have to manage that, and I have always tried manage it, because people always focus on the negative things. I have isolated myself with my people and my family circle. Before in my life everything was football, but now my family comes first.”

Certainly few footballers are capable of performing at their best level week in and week out as athletes, without even considering factors in a player’s personal life. With footballers earning from sponsorship and publicity, the constant media spotlight is a cruel but lucrative part of the modern professional’s life.