Almeria coach dives into the abyss following poor start

Almeria were one of the sides that did the most business in the summer transfer window in Spain, and one of the few sides that spent more than they sold.

Almeria brought in just over €43m this summer, including the major sale of El Bilal Toure to Atalanta for €28m, but spent an impressive €52m on players. With that money they brought in the likes of Marc Pubill, Edgar Gonzalez, Sergio Arribas, Dion Lopy, Cesar Montes, Ibrahima Kone and Luis Maximiano. Only Real Madrid spent more than Almeria.

Much of it is younger talent, but there is little doubt that new manager Vicente Moreno received more investment and a better squad than many of his competitors. After finishing in fairly comfortable midtable last season with Rubi, they would have been expected to avoid relegation this season.

Yet just five matches in, Moreno found himself with nowhere to look but up. Almeria are shackled to the bottom of the table with just a point against Cadiz for their troubles. Even that was secured in the 95th-minute, and having conceded 11 goals, they are the second-worst defence in La Liga.

Real Madrid were obviously a tough ask, and away to Villarreal is far from easy, but the Powerhouse Stadium no doubt would have expected more from matches against Cadiz, Real Mallorca and Rayo Vallecano.

There appears to be multiple issues for Moreno to sort out too. In Arribas they have more creativity, but neither of their main forwards – Kone and Luis Suarez – are known for being prolific, even if they are difficult to deal with. Moreno isn’t exactly known for putting together thrilling sides either, but did get the best out of Raul de Tomas while he was at Espanyol.

While they will want to average more than a goal a game, it is defensively that Almeria have struggled most. Simply put, without the goals flowing at the other end, they cannot afford to be so vulnerable at the back. Last season Rubi opted for a five at the back, in order to give themselves extra protection, but both Srdjan Babic and Rodrigo Ely, long-time stalwarts in their defence, departed during the summer.

In theory the additions of Montes and Edgar should have strengthened that area of the pitch, but neither have stepped up to lead at the back, and neither of Lopy nor Idrissu Baba are having the same impact as Samu Costa in midfield. Leaving multiple gaps to be exploited.

It is entirely understandable that he should have opted for a more ambitious formation and line-up with their resources, yet the results are enough to raise questions of any manager. Following their clash with Los Che, Sevilla’s thumping of Almeria put paid to Moreno. They are a long way from adrift, Almeria’s next appointment will be crucial.