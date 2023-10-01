WATCH: New angle underlines the impressiveness behind Jude Bellingham’s trivela assist against Girona

As he has been on several occasions already so far this season, Jude Bellingham was the main man for Real Madrid during Saturday’s victory over Girona, a result that helped Los Blancos reclaim their place at the top of the La Liga table.

Bellingham scored his seventh goal in eight matches to put the gloss on the 3-0 victory, but even more impressive was his assist for Real Madrid’s opener. He used the outside of his boot to bend the ball into Joselu Mato’s path, and the veteran striker made no mistake.

It was a remarkable trivela assist from Bellingham, who continues to go from strength to strength in a Real Madrid jersey. Fan footage from the Girona match shows just how bad his pass to Joselu was.

Bellingham will hope to keep his form going on Tuesday, with Real Madrid making the trip to Italy to face Serie A champions, in what should be a cracking encounter.