The reasons why Barcelona want to sign Chelsea-linked wonderkid Gabriel Moscardo

Barcelona have made their first move to sign Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo, with contact having been initiated with the Brazilian club over a possible move for the 18-year-old in 2024.

Moscardo, who has also been heavily linked to Chelsea in recent months, is very highly-rated in Brazil, and is already a regular starter for Corinthians, one of the biggest clubs in the country, despite his youthfulness.

Deco, Barcelona’s new Sporting Director, has been the driving force behind the club’s interest in Moscardo, and Sport have detailed the reasons why the Catalans have made their move for the teenager.

Barcelona want to sign a long-term pivot in 2024 as their financial restriction meant that it would be impossible to do this during the just-past summer transfer window. Deco believes that Moscardo is the right fit for this role, and that he can be an excellent successor to Oriol Romeu.

Deco believes that Moscardo has a “Barcelona profile”, in the sense that he has an imposing physical presence, he is capable with both feet, reads the game well and has a lot of personality, assets that were ever-present in Sergio Busquets, who was the club’s previous pivot for the best part of 15 years.

Deco played a big role in Barcelona signing Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense, and he hopes to do the same with Moscardo. It would be an expensive operation, but one that looks like it could be incredibly worthwhile.