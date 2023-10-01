Sevilla among three La Liga clubs offered chance to sign teammate of Lionel Messi

With three months to go until the winter transfer window opens, clubs in La Liga have started to turn their attention to looking at possible options to improve their squad for the second half of the season.

One player that has taken the interest of multiple La Liga sides is Josef Martinez. The Venezuelan international striker sees his contract at Inter Miami expire at the end of the year, so he would be free to leave if a renewal is not forthcoming.

As per Fichajes, Martinez has been offered to three clubs by his agent: Sevilla, Villarreal and Girona. All three may take the opportunity to look into signing the 30-year-old, current teammate of Lionel Messi, especially since he would be available on a free.

It remains to be seen whether either of the trio make a move. Sevilla could need another striker in January if they decide to move on Rafa Mir, who was close to leaving the club during the summer.