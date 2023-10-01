Robert Lewandowski to receive January offer from Saudi Arabia

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski is expected to receive a January transfer offer from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Pro League has created waves across Europe in the last 12 months with a huge drive towards recruiting star players from major European clubs.

With four teams now backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) players have flocked to the Middle East as part of mega money contracts.

Previous reports in September indicated Lewandowski rejected a move to Saudi Arabia in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Abha Club player Saad Bguir has indicated his desire for the club sign Lewandowski with Barcelona expected to stand firm over the Poland international due to his important first team role in Catalonia.

The latest update from Diario Sport indicates Barcelona remained unmoved over their stance on Lewandowski’s future at the club, unless his form drops significantly, with four Saudi Pro League sides expected to try again in 2024.