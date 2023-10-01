Real Madrid will have to stump up €50m to sign highly-rated striker in 2024

Real Madrid will almost certainly sign a new striker next summer. Joselu Mato is the only natural number nine in the first team squad at present, and he is only at the club on a season-long loan from Espanyol.

If Joselu returns to Espanyol, it may be that Real Madrid opt to sign two strikers. One is expected to be a big name, with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland among those to be linked, with the second could be more up-and-coming talent.

Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez falls into the second category. The Mexican international has been outstanding for the Dutch champions over the last 12 months, and looks to be one of the hottest prospects in terms of strikers in Europe.

As per Fichajes, Real Madrid are one of the clubs interested in Gimenez, and should they wish to sign him, they will have to pay €50m, which is the asking price that has been set by Feyenoord.

Gimenez could be an excellent addition to the Real Madrid squad, although whether he is needed remains to be seen. If a top-level striker is signed, Los Blancos already have Endrick arriving as a young up-and-coming option.