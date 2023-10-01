Real Madrid eyeing up next Brazilian wonderkid target, Chelsea and Manchester United also in the mix

For the most part, Real Madrid have had success shopping for talent in Brazil. Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo joined in successive years and have since gone on to become key players in Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Real Madrid will hope that Endrick also proves to be a success, with him joining from Palmeiras next summer. Having wrapped up that deal last December, the club have now moved on to other targets in the region.

One of the players that Real Madrid are looking at is Flamengo star Lorran, as per Fichajes. Juni Calafat, the right-hand man of Florentino Perez when it comes to transfer dealings, has recommended the 17-year-old as an excellent option for the future.

Lorran is one of the most promising players at Flamengo, with Chelsea and Manchester United also reportedly interested in signing him. However, Real Madrid have good relations with the Brazilian giants, so they could have a significant advantage in negotiations.