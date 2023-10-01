Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez issues apology after horror challenge during Girona victory

Real Madrid returned to the top of the La Liga table on Saturday evening courtesy of an excellent 3-0 victory over high-flying Girona at Montilivi. However, the one blemish for Los Blancos was the red card shown to captain Nacho Fernandez in the dying stages of the encounter.

Nacho saw red for a wild challenge on Girona winger Portu, who had to leave the field on a stretcher as a result of the incident. He is now set to miss the next few matches due to suspension, which is the last thing that Real Madrid need at this stage.

Taking to Instagram after the match, Nacho issued an apology to Portu, and stated that he never intended to hurt the Girona man.

“I want to apologise to Portu for an unintentional action in the match. Today and throughout my career I have never intended to hurt anyone. Hopefully you can recover well and quickly.”

It was certainly a moment of madness, which Real Madrid will now have to deal with. However, the overriding emotion is hope that Portu’s injury is not a serious one, as it did not look good at the time.