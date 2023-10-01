Predicted XIs Atletico Madrid-Cadiz: Diego Simeone unlikely to make wholesale changes as injury issues pile up

Atletico Madrid can move into the top four on Sunday evening, should they come away with three points against Cadiz. Los Colchoneros have won their last two matches (vs Real Madrid and Osasuna), and are hoping to make it a three-peat at the Civitas Metropolitano.

It has been a gruelling schedule for Diego Simeone’s side, and unfortunately for them, there will be very little relief against Cadiz. With injury problems still very high, there is not expected to be many changes from the side that defeated Osasuna on Thursday.

📋 Los convocados por @Simeone para el duelo ante el Cádiz. pic.twitter.com/QSmoftQHyh — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) October 1, 2023

As per Marca, one enforced change will see Alvaro Morata miss out due to suspension. Angel Correa, making his return from injury, is set to be risked from the start, although fellow returnee Rodrigo De Paul won’t be, with Rodrigo Riquelme coming into the side instead of Marcos Llorente rather than the Argentine.

Cesar Azpilicueta is in line to start in place of Axel Witsel, while curiously, Samuel Lino is expected to continue at left wing-back for Atletico, despite Javi Galan being fit and available as a replacement.

Cadiz will head to the Spanish capital hoping to frustrate Atletico, much like they did against Barcelona back in August. They are more than capable of doing so, and they will look to take advantage of any fatigue that exists.

Atletico Madrid have more than enough quality to get three points against Cadiz, but there will be a question over how ready Simeone’s side are for the match, just three days after a gruelling encounter in Pamplona.