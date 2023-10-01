Oscar Trejo resigns Rayo Vallecano captaincy in protest to club failures

Rayo Vallecano veteran Oscar Trejo has resigned as club captain amid an ongoing disagreement with the club.

The experienced Argentinian midfielder has established himself as a vital player in Vallecas, and a firm fans favourite, since his permanent 2017 arrival from French side Toulouse.

Alongside being made captain in 2020, Trejo has racked up 168 league appearances for the club, across spells in La Liga and the Segunda Division.

Injuries have disrupted his start to the 2023/24 season but the 35-year-old insisted his call is not motivated by a lack of playing time.

His move to step down comes as a protest against the club’s treatment of players and fans with club president Raul Martin Presa still a controversial figure in Vallecas.

Fan groups have consistently protested against Presa’s continuing role, with fury over ticket allocation, stadium safety and a wider disregard for their concerns, and Trejo has stood in solidarity with them.

“I have decided to step aside as Rayo captain. There are many reasons, but the main one is my disagreement with the methodology and treatment towards workers and fans, which are what makes this club important and different”, as per a statement on social media.