Luis Rubiales did “irreparable damage to the world of football” with Jenni Hermoso kiss – report

Spanish football is still feeling the effects of the Luis Rubiales scandal. The 46-year-old, who kissed Jenni Hermoso without consent after Spain’s World Cup victory in August, eventually resigned the presidency of the Spanish Football Federation last month after weeks of pressure.

Before he resigned, Rubiales was suspended from his role by FIFA. El Mundo (via Marca) have got hold off the document that world football’s governing body used to notify Rubiales, and it’s safe to say that they did not hold back with the language used.

FIFA say that Rubiales’ actions did “irreparable damage to the world of football”, while also adding that he “has very considerably damaged the image, reputation and integrity of football”.

FIFA also considered it FIFA it highly intolerable that Rubiales tried to have pressured Hermoso and her environment to testify in his favour, when he attempted to make the La Roja star say that the kiss was consensual.

Not many people will argue with FIFA’s assessment of Rubiales’ action, and it is something that Spanish football will have to be dealing with for some time to come.