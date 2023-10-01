Lionel Messi wants Real Madrid star to join him at Inter Miami next summer – report

Lionel Messi has settled into life at Inter Miami with ease. He has already helped the US side taste success in the Leagues Cup, and he will also hope to fire them up the MLS table before the season is out.

Inter Miami are building a team of excellent ex-La Liga stars, with Messi having been joined in Florida by former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. The trio could soon be playing alongside of their former Clasico rivals.

Pedja Mijatovic has told La Ser (via MD) that Inter Miami are keen on signing Luka Modric, whose Real Madrid contract expires at the end of this season.

“He has received offers from the MLS, from many teams and from Inter Miami in particular. Lionel Messi himself has personally been interested in the possibility (of Modric joining).”

Given that his status within the club appears to be dwindling, Modric may decide to call time on his Real Madrid next summer, which could open the door to a move to Inter Miami.