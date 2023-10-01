Lamine Yamal to sign first professional contract at Barcelona in next 24 hours

Lamine Yamal has been a revelation since braking onto the scene for Barcelona. He became the club’s youngest ever player back in April, and has since established himself in the first team, despite only turning 16 in July.

He has been very impressive when called upon so far this season, and could be in line for more starts with Raphinha now set to miss three or four weeks due to a hamstring injury.

When he turned, Lamine Yamal agreed to sign his first professional contract at Barcelona, which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2025-26 season at least. As per MD, the agreement will be officially finalised on Monday.

Barcelona will be delighted to finalise Lamine Yamal’s future at the club. He is widely considered to be one of the most promising youngsters to graduate from La Masia since Lionel Messi did so in 2004. However, head coach Xavi Hernandez does not intend to use him too often, so that to minimise the risk of injuries or burning out.