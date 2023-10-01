Carlo Ancelotti breaks remarkable 11-year Luka Modric streak during Real Madrid’s defeat of Girona

There’s no doubt that Luka Modric has been an incredible servant to Real Madrid. Since joining from Tottenham Hotspur back in 2012, the 38-year-old has been ever-present in Los Blancos midfield. That is, until this season.

Carlo Ancelotti has reduced Modric to a bit-part role in recent weeks, which has infuriated the Croatian international. The likes of Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga have been preferred, with fellow veteran Toni Kroos also being picked ahead of him.

Modric has not played a single minute of Real Madrid’s last two matches (vs Las Palmas and Girona), being having been fit and available. As Diario AS have reported, this is the first time in 11 years that Modric has not played in two matches in a row when not being injured or suspended.

It shows that Ancelotti does not count on Modric as much as he did last season. It points towards a departure next summer, when his contract expires, although there is still plenty of football to be played between now and then.