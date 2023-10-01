Bayer Leverkusen chief rejects Xabi Alonso links to Real Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen are confident Xabi Alonso will not accept a potential offer to rejoin Real Madrid in 2024.

The former Los Blancos midfielder is rumoured to be on the club’s shortlist to replace Carlo Ancelotti, if the veteran Italian coach accepts the Brazil job, when his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

Ancelotti is open minded over remaining in Madrid but he admitted his belief that managing the club is a career goal for Alonso and other former players.

After summer interest from Premier League side Tottenham, Bayer Leverkusen agreed a contract extension with Alonso, with a renewal until 2026 at the BayArena.

Alonso has already stated it is ‘too early’ to consider the links to Real Madrid as he remains committed to his project in Germany.

Those statements have been backed up by Bayer Leverkusen director Simon Rolfes who claimed the club are not concerned by the lure of Madrid.

“We got his commitment a few weeks ago, when he extended his contract”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“Xabi doesn’t have to say anything. He has extended his contract. He’s fully focused here.”