Barcelona veteran expected to leave next summer after falling down pecking order

Following Sergio Busquets’ departure at the end of last season, the Barcelona captaincy was passed on to Sergi Roberto, the club’s new longest-serving player. The 31-year-old has been at the club since 2006, and in the first team since 2010.

However, despite holding the captaincy, he is way down the pecking order under head coach Xavi Hernandez. Joao Cancelo and Ronald Araujo/Jules Kounde are ahead of him at right-back, while he has also fallen down the pecking order in midfield, with youngster Fermin Lopez having now leapfrogged.

Sport have reported that Roberto’s role at Barcelona now seems almost testimonial-like, and it is looking increasingly likely that he will leave the club next summer when his contract expires.

Roberto signed a one-year extension last season, and in doing so he lowered his salary significantly to help the club battle its financial woes. However, Barcelona may decide to cut him off altogether given his current standing.

The Barcelona coaching staff are unlikely to want Roberto to leave as they value him as an excellent member of their squad, but he appears to be a spare part at the moment, and that is unlikely to change going forward.