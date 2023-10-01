Barcelona starlet making waves within Spanish national team setup, U21 call-up on the cards

One of the breakout stars for Barcelona so far this season has been Fermin Lopez. The 20-year-old broke onto the scene after scoring against Real Madrid in pre-season, and he has continued this form into the season itself.

He was excellent off the bench during the match against Sevilla on Friday, and with the injury sustained by Raphinha, he is in line for a first start in the coming weeks. Perhaps unsurprisingly, his performances have not gone unnoticed inside the national team setup.

As per Sport, Fermin is in the provisional list for Spain U21’s squad for next month’s fixtures. It would be his first call-up to any category so far in this career, which is testament to the current form that he is showing.

Fermin is also a candidate for Spain’s Olympic squad, who will take part at next year’s Games in Paris. Barcelona may not like this, however, as he would miss the start of the 2024-25 season if called upon.