Barcelona planning to address area of concern during next summer’s transfer window

Barcelona entered the transfer market with significant effectiveness during the summer, especially considering their current financial predicament. They were able to sign five first team players to improve their squad, spending very little in the process.

However, their financial woes meant that only Oriol Romeu was signed as a pivot option. This area is a concern for Barcelona, especially with Frenkie de Jong and Ilkay Gundogan as their only makeshift options in defensive midfield. As such, the competition in this position wants to be improved by the club’s sporting department.

As per Sport, Barcelona are planning to sign another pivot during next summer’s transfer window. They have their eyes on World Cup winner Guido Rodriguez, whose contract at Real Betis expires at the end of this season.

Gabriel Moscardo is another option that is being looked at by Barcelona, although he is more of a long-term target. Gone are the days when they want to rely on just one option (that being Sergio Busquets), and Xavi Hernandez recognises that more competition is required.