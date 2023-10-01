Barcelona open talks to sign Brazilian wonderkid midfielder, deal being planned for 2024

Since Deco has taken the reins as Barcelona’s new Sporting Director, the club has looked to shift its transfer policy. Now, younger players are being focused on more, in a similar mould to how Real Madrid have operated (with significant success) over the last few years.

Vitor Roque will join the club in 2024, and Barcelona hope that he is joined with Gabriel Moscardo, another 18-year-old Brazilian that is very highly-rated within South America. Sport have revealed that talks have been opened with his club, Corinthians, over a possible deal.

Barcelona see Moscardo as a perfect fit for them, and he would act as the natural successor to Oriol Romeu. Signing a long-term pivot is one of Deco’s goals for the next 12 months, and Moscardo most definitely fits that bill.

Chelsea have shown lots of interest in Moscardo over the last few months, but Barcelona have now moved ahead of them in the race. He would cost in the region of €30m, which could be an issue given the club’s financial woes, but it would be a shrewd piece of business.