Angel Correa seals Atletico Madrid fightback win over Cadiz

Atletico Madrid end the weekend in fourth place in the La Liga table after a superb 3-2 comeback win over Cadiz.

Los Rojiblancos were forced to dig deep in the Spanish capital to secure all three points with Cadiz storming into an early 2-0 lead at the Estadio Metropolitano.

Antoine Griezmann fired against the post in the opening stages before Lucas Pires slotted Cadiz in front.

Roger Marti’s smart finish edged Cadiz into a two goal advantage before Angel Correa nodded Atletico back into the contest before the break.

That triggered Atletico to force themselves back into the contest with Nahuel Molina’s deflected strike levelling the game.

With the flow of the game heading in Atletico’s direction late on, Correa proved to be the match winner, as he tapped home the winner, with Griezmann denied a fourth goal late on.

Atletico will host Dutch side Feyenoord in midweek Champions League action as they look to secure a first European win of the campaign.

