Almeria lining up move for ex-Celta Vigo head coach as managerial search continues

Earlier this week, Almeria parted ways with head coach Victor Moreno after a very poor start to the season, during which the Andalusian side have yet to register a win in any of their opening seven matches.

Moreno only took over as head coach in the summer following the resignation of Rubi, but Almeria’s hierarchy clearly decided that a change was necessary. As such, they are now on the hunt for a new manager.

Many names have already been linked, including Marcelino Del Toral and Carlos Carvalhal, who most recently managed Celta Vigo. Another ex-Celta head coach, Oscar Garcia, is also one of the names mentioned within the Almeria hierarchy, as MD have reported.

Garcia is currently out of work after being sacked as head coach of Ligue 1 side Reims last season, although he could now be set for a return to management.

Almeria will be aiming to get someone through the door before next weekend, which is the final round of fixtures before the international break. They know that the right appointment is crucial, as it could depend whether they remain in La Liga next season.

Image via EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez