Xabi Alonso responds to Real Madrid return rumours

Xabi Alonso has spoken on rumours linking him with a potential return to Real Madrid in 2024.

The former Los Blancos midfielder is rumoured to be on the club’s shortlist to replace Carlo Ancelotti if the veteran Italian coach leaves when his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

Ancelotti has admitted his belief that managing the club is an ambition for Alonso and other former players currently forging their coaching careers.

Alonso has impressed since taking charge of Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in October, steering the club to a sixth place league finish in 2023, and a UEFA Europa League semi final.

After rumoured summer interest from Premier League club Tottenham, Bayer Leverkusen moved quickly to tie Alonso down to an extension, with his future committed until 2026 at the BayArena.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Alonso was asked about the latest links, and he insisted there is no progress at this stage.

“It’s too early to talk about this, we’re in September, so it’s not an issue to discuss”, he said.

“Both the players and I know how football works, it’s not a problem for anyone, and we have not talked about it.”