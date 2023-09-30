WATCH: Quickfire double sees Real Madrid take commanding lead over Girona in top-of-the-table clash

Real Madrid know that victory over Girona would see them reclaim their spot at the top of the La Liga table. Just over a quarter of an hour into the match, they are well on course to do just that, having raced into a two-goal lead against Girona at Montilivi.

Carlo Ancelotti recalled Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior – among others – to the starting line-up for the match in Catalonia, and the former played a big part in the opening goal. It was him that has set up Joselu Mato, who has now scored in back-to-back matches.

It got even better for Real Madrid less than five minutes later. Aurelien Tchouameni doubled their lead on the 21st minute after heading home from Toni Kroos’ corner, scoring his first goal of the season in the process.

Real Madrid had been under the cosh for the opening stages of the match, but they are now built up a commanding lead, which they will be delighted by. Ancelotti will now hope that his side can see it out, which would ensure their place at the top of the La Liga table.