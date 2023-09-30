WATCH: Jude Bellingham gets in on the act as Real Madrid head towards victory against Girona

Real Madrid will be going top of La Liga this Saturday night. Having raced into a two-goal lead in the first half, Carlo Ancelotti’s side have now added a third, which has all-but ensured victory over Girona at Montilivi.

Goals from Joselu Mato and Aurelien Tchouameni saw Real Madrid ensure a commanding lead, which Jude Bellingham has now added to. Joselu’s initial effort was saved by Paulo Gazzaniga, and Bellingham volleyed home after the ball broke his way inside the penalty area.

Bellingham will be almost relieved to have got on the scoresheet. He had failed to score in his last two La Liga matches (vs Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid), but he has now ended that “slump”.

Real Madrid will be delighted with this result. Girona had won their last six matches before this one, and they looked to be the form team in Spain. However, they have now been royally humbled.