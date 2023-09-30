WATCH: Barcelona star Ansu Fati scores first goal of Brighton loan spell against Aston Villa

One of the big stories of Barcelona’s summer transfer window was the decision to let Ansu Fati leave the club for the 2023-24 season. The 20-year-old, who had fallen out of favour under head coach Xavi Hernandez over the last 12 months, joined Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion on a season-long loan.

It has been a promising start to life on the south coast of England for Fati, who has turned in multiple impressive performances since joining at the start of this month. However, he had failed to get off the mark for his new club…until now.

Fati came on as a half time substitute for Brighton during their match against Aston Villa on Saturday, which they were losing 3-0. However, the Barcelona loanee made an instant impact off the bench, scoring less than five minutes after coming on.

Ha venido para ser determinante, ha salido para levantar a un equipo hundido 🙌 Ansu Fati & Brighton, primer gol en la tarde más difícil: todo empieza aquí 🤩#PremierLeagueDAZN ⚽🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/5pUx5ma9zu — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) September 30, 2023

Fati will hope that this goal opens the floodlights for him, and Barcelona will hope that this is the case too, as they continue to keep an eye om his performances for Brighton.