Villarreal could be without key man for up to four matches after red card against Getafe

Villarreal drew 0-0 with Getafe on Saturday, in what was a frustrating afternoon for the Groguets. However, it was a result that they will take in the circumstances, as they had to play with 10 men for much of the game.

Alex Baena saw red in the first half for an off-the-ball incident. He appeared to throw an elbow at Getafe defender Stefan Mitrovic, and was subsequently sent off after a VAR review.

Baena will miss at least two matches in La Liga for Villarreal, in what is a big blow in itself. However, it could get worse for the 22-year-old, with MD reporting that his suspension could be extended to four matches.

Referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer’s report stated that Baena used excessive force, and it could be upgraded by one match if the Competition Committee deems it to have been a violence action. If it deemed as assault, a further match could be added to the suspension.

Baena will find out his fate his next week, and Villarreal will be praying that his ban is only two matches.