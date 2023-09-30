Santiago Bernabeu construction work still ongoing, inauguration date could be pushed back

Having spent the vast majority of the 2022-23 season under heavy construction, the Santiago Bernabeu was fully re-opened earlier this campaign. The stadium has gone to the next level with its renovation, becoming one of the most state-of-the-art arenas in the world.

However, its work is not yet completed. Diario AS have reported that there were setbacks during the summer, which has meant that some areas have yet to be completed. Namely, the pitch is being re-laid, while some seats also still need to be replaced.

Real Madrid currently have the 14th of December lined up as the date for the stadium’s official inauguration, but with work still ongoing, there is a chance that this date is pushed back to later in December – or perhaps more likely, in January.

Real Madrid will be largely untroubled by these delays, and there is sure to be continued excitement for the completion of this work, which they will hope comes as soon as possible.