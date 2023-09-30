Barcelona

Raphinha injury update ahead of El Clasico fitness race

Raphinha is set for three to four weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

The Brazilian international was forced off after just 37 minutes in Barcelona’s 1-0 La Liga win over Sevilla on September 29.

Raphinha appeared to pull up after taking a shot and he immediately signalled to the Barcelona bench that he needed to come off.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, tests carried out today indicate the extent of the injury with early estimates placing his recovery period at around a month.

He will miss Barcelona’s two games prior to the international break with a Champions League trip to Porto and a league tie at Granada.

The break will allow additional time to recover, and that removal from match action and intense training, will speed up his recovery.

As it stands, his chances of featuring in the El Clasico against Real Madrid are tight, with optimism that he will be fit, but the final call over bringing him starting back into the team lies with Xavi.

