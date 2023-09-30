PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi happy to retain Kylian Mbappe

The future of Kylian Mbappe is expected to be a key feature of next summer’s transfer window.

Real Madrid remain as frontrunners to sign Mbappe in 2024 as part of a long term strategy to bring the France captain to Madrid.

Los Blancos missed out on signing Mbappe in 2022 as he opted to sign an extension at the Parc des Princes which now expires in 2024.

The option to extend that to 2025 has not been taken up by Mbappe, with Paris Saint-Germain attempting to sell him to a club in the Saudi Pro League, ahead of the 2023/24 season.

PSG remain determined not to lose their star asset on a free transfer to Real Madrid next year and club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi claimed the situation remains fluid.

“Kylian Mbappe is a PSG player. He loves the club”, as per quotes from Four Four Two.

“He’s a fantastic player. He’s the best in the world. We are very happy to have him and we will have him.”

Mbappe’s next step will be watched with interest across world football, as despite Real Madrid’s ongoing drive for him, there will be renewed interest from the Premier League.