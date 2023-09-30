Predicted XIs: Real Madrid set for changes ahead facing in form Girona

Real Madrid head to Girona for a crucial La Liga clash later today with the visitors set to make changes.

Los Blancos returned to winning ways via a 2-0 midweek home victory against Las Palmas but Carlo Ancelotti is battling against a growing injury list.

TH veteran Italian received mixed fitness news ahead of the trip to Catalonia with David Alaba ruled out and Antonio Rudiger included in the squad.

As per reports from Marca, Rudiger will be fit enough to retain his starting defensive spot, with Dani Carvajal coming in as Alaba’s replacement in a reshuffled back line.

Toni Kroos and Jude Bellingham are expected to come back into midfield with the fit again Vinicius Junior confirmed by Ancelotti as starting in attack.

Girona go into this tie in second place in La Liga, after a superb unbeaten start to the campaign, but they are also expected to make some tweaks with Daley Blind and Yan Couto starting.

Predicted Girona XI: Gazzaniga; Couto, Garcia, Lopez, Blind; Garcia, Herrera, Martin, Tsyhankov, Savio, Dovbyk

Predicted Real Madrid XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Nacho, Rudiger, Mendy; Tchouameni; Kroos, Camavinga; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr