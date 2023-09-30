Manchester City failed in attempts to sign Atletico Madrid starlet in the summer

It was a busy summer for Atletico Madrid, who signed and moved on several first team players during the transfer window. However, more could have left, with many having been linked with departures throughout the summer.

One of those that was heavily linked with leaving was Rodrigo Riquelme, who spent last season on loan at Girona, where he impressed on numerous occasions. As it turned out, Atletico received many, many offers for the 23-year-old.

As reported by Relevo, Real Betis, Valencia and Sevilla all tried to sign Riquelme on loan during the summer, while Feyenoord – Atletico’s opponents in the Champions League on Wednesday – tried to sign him on a permanent basis.

Premier League and European champions Manchester City were also in for Riquelme, offering to sign 50% of his rights, but Atletico also turned down that offer.

Riquelme has been an important player for Atletico Madrid so far this season, and he is likely to remain of that importance going forward.