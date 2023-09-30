La Liga round-up: Real Sociedad claim El Derbi Vasco bragging rights, late drama at Vallecas

It has been another enthralling day in La Liga, with plenty of football across four matches. Real Madrid went top of the table after defeating Girona at Montilivi, while Getafe, Villarreal, Rayo Vallecano, Mallorca, Real Sociedad and Athletic Club were also in action.

Real Sociedad 3-0 Athletic Club

Real Sociedad have secured the bragging rights in El Derbi Vasco, having defeated Athletic Club at Reale Arena. Robin Le Normand opening the scoring in the first half, with Takefusa Kubo doubling the lead minutes into the second period. Mikel Oyarzabal added a third in the 66th minute.

The result sees La Real leapfrog their rivals to go into fourth place, with Athletic sliding down to fifth.

Rayo Vallecano 2-2 Mallorca

There was late, late drama at Vallecas as Rayo Vallecano rescued a point deep into stoppage time against Mallorca. Alvaro Garcia gave the hosts a dream start, but goals from Vedat Muriqi and Antonio Sanchez either side of half time had Mallorca in front.

However, Radamel Falcao’s 102nd-minute penalty ensured that Rayo walked away with a point. They remain seventh, while Mallorca moved up to 14th.

Getafe 0-0 Villarreal

It was a hotly-contested affair in Madrid, and Getafe will be disappointed that they could not take all three points against Villarreal.

The hosts played well over an hour with a man advantage, as Alex Baena was sent off for elbowing Stefan Mitrovic off the ball, an action that could see the 22-year-old face a lengthy suspension.

Getafe rise to 10th with a point, with Villarreal going 12th after securing a share of the spoils, which came largely thanks to an excellent showing from young goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.