La Liga reject Alvaro Morata’s red card appeal

Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata will miss their key La Liga home tie against Cadiz tomorrow.

The Spanish international was shown a second yellow card in the closing stages of Atletico’s battling 2-0 midweek win away at Osasuna.

Following the submission of the referee’s report, Atletico confirmed their intention to appeal against the second caution, to try and remove Morata’s incoming suspension.

However, despite Atletico’s confidence over having Morata available for the Cadiz game, the appeals committee rejected their case, and he will now serve a one game ban.

The absence or Morata leaves Diego Simeone short of attacking options with Angel Correa and Memphis Depay both set to miss out through injury and Rodrigo Riquelme set to start as a makeshift replacement.

Atletico head into the Cadiz game on the back of securing successive La Liga wins, with Morata their top scorer so far in 2023/24, with five league goals scored this season.