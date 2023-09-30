Jerome Boateng rejects claims he offered to join Real Madrid

Real Madrid are facing a crucial call over their defensive plans due to injury issues.

Brazilian international Eder Militao has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury which leaves a significant hole in the Los Blancos back line.

David Alaba is currently out of action, but Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed the issue is not a long term problem, with Antonio Rudiger also struggling to retain fitness.

Ancelotti is concerned over the ability of both players to stay fit over a long season and fight across multiple competitions.

Militao’s injury was an unexpected shock with Ancelotti’s centre back problems now laid bare.

However, one player who will not be joining the Spanish giants is former Bayern Munich and Lyon defender Jerome Boateng, despite rumours he offered to join the club on a free transfer.

Boateng was reported to have reached out to his former Bayern boss Ancelotti, to offer his services as a cover option following his release from Lyon, but via reports from Bild, Boateng and his agent have rejected the links.

