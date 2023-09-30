Former Sevilla President backs Barcelona in Negreira case – “They are innocent”

El Caso Negreira has picked up in recent days, with Barcelona having been officially charged with bribery over their alleged involvement with Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, the former Vice President of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA).

As a result of these charges, Sevilla directors boycotted the club’s match against Barcelona at the Olympic Stadium on Friday, which the hosts won 1-0. Los Nervionenses made it known that they are against the Catalan club in his scandal.

Interestingly, the club’s decision to boycott the Barcelona match was criticised by former President Jose Maria del Nido (via Diario AS), who also gave his point of view in the Negreira case.

“Demagoguery does not fit in a state of law. As long as the final verdict does not say otherwise, Barcelona are innocent.”

Barcelona have maintained their innocence throughout the case, and they have broken off their relations with Sevilla as a result of the Andalusian’s stance.