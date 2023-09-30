FIFA still place Spain as favourites for 2030 World Cup despite Luis Rubiales scandal

Spanish football has been in a tough place over the last few weeks, with the Luis Rubiales scandal having had a significant effect on the Spanish Football Federation in particular, whom Rubiales held the presidency of.

The scandal came at a poor time for the Federation, who have been pushing efforts to host the 2030 World Cup, alongside Portugal and Morocco. However, despite the mess that the RFEF has got itself into, they are still in pole position to host football’s biggest tournament.

According to Marca, FIFA President Gianni Infantino still considers the joint-bid from Spain, Portugal and Morocco to be the favourites, ahead of the likes of Saudi Arabia/Egypt/Greece and the South America bid.

If this report is to be believed, the Spanish Football Federation should count itself lucky. More still needs to be done in terms of providing equality in women’s football, and they cannot take their eye of this to focus on the World Cup.