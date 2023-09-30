Diego Simeone to get three players back for Atletico Madrid-Cadiz clash

Atletico Madrid have been laid low with injuries since the first day of the La Liga season, but they are finally set to get several players back after Koke Resurreccion returned last week.

Against Cadiz, Atletico will be without Alvaro Morata through suspension, following his red card against Osasuna. With Memphis Depay out through injury again, Antoine Griezmann looked as if he would be their only natural forward remaining for their Sunday clash with Cadiz.

💣🚨| BREAKING: Álvaro Morata’s appeal for his second yellow card has been REJECTED. He will miss the game against Cadiz. 🇪🇸❌ [@mundodeportivo] pic.twitter.com/x2ZZ6PZhXu — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) September 29, 2023

Yet Marca say that Diego Simeone will have Stefan Savic, Rodrigo de Paul and Angel Correa back for Cadiz. Whether he will risk Correa from the start remains to be seen, given the delicate forward situation.

Savic and Correa have only been absent against Osasuna, but de Paul returned from Argentina duty with a muscle problem, and has been missing for their last four matches.

All three would represent fairly significant boosts for Simeone, knowing that Cadiz will no doubt look to put in a stout defensive effort at the Metropolitano.