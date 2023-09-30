Diego Simeone pragmatic over Atletico Madrid fixture pile up

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has offered his view on a packed match schedule this season.

Coaches from across European football have voiced their frustration over more games being added to the season calendar.

The 2022 World Cup has added to the knock on impact of international games being mixed into the domestic fixture list.

Following an international break, Atletico have joined other clubs competing in European competition, by moving into a cycle of games every three days in most weeks.

There will be another international window in October and November, with Euro 2024 qualifying entering its final phase, as the Champions League group stage stretching into December.

Simeone’s side won 2-0 away at Osasuna in midweek and they face a 72 hour turnaround ahead of a home tie against Cadiz in Madrid this weekend.

“There are more matches than in other times. We have to find a way to approach games. In terms of tactics, positioning, rest and recovery”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“We need a fresh head to compete again on Sunday, and Wednesday, and again on Sunday.”

After the Cadiz game, Atletico will prepare for a home Champions League game against Feyenoord, on October 4.