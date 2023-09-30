Details revealed of Sevilla star’s failed move to AC Milan during summer transfer window

It has been a tough season so far for Rafa Mir. He has failed to establish himself as a starter under Jose Luis Mendilibar, with Youssef En-Nesyri very much the number one striker at the club. However, even when the Moroccan does not play, like against Barcelona on Friday, he still cannot find a start.

Mir had been close to leaving during the summer, and he will certain wish that his move to AC Milan had come off. However, as Relevo have revealed, Sevilla pulled the plug on a deal as they could find not find a replacement for the 26-year-old.

Milan had offered a loan deal with a €15m (rising to €17m) buy option included, but Sevilla turned it down. This frustrated Mir, and it has even more so in recent weeks, with another report from Relevo stating that he is incredibly annoyed by his current situation at the Andalusian club.

It appears very likely that Mir will leave Sevilla in January, but it will again depend on whether a replacement can be sorted during the four-week window. This is easier said than done, however.