Carlo Ancelotti delighted with defensive performance against Girona – “We closed the lines well”

Real Madrid returned to the top of the La Liga table in fine style on Saturday, having comprehensively defeated Girona 3-0 at Montilivi. Given the form of the hosts, who had won their previous six matches, it is a result that was particularly impressive.

It was not only a excellent result, but a fantastic performance, which head coach Carlo Ancelotti was well aware of. As he told the media after the match (via Diario AS), it was a complete showing.

“The team was good. It was a solid and forceful match from us. We knew the damage that they could do, Girona plays good football.

“We have done damage when we could and we controlled things in the defensive phase. Solidity is the most important thing in these matches.”

The defensive performance particularly impressed Ancelotti. Girona had scored 11 in their last three matches, but were unable to find a goal against Real Madrid.

“We focused on defence. They are a team that attacks very well. We closed the lines well and the defence played very well.

Real Madrid now move forward to their next fixture, which sees them make the trip to Naples to face last season’s Serie A champions, Napoli.

