Brighton join Premier League chase for Nico Williams

Athletic Club are set for an ongoing transfer tug of war to keep hold of Nico Williams in 2024.

Head coach Ernesto Valverde has previously stated the Basque giants are aware of the increase of transfer interest in Williams as one of the highest rated young players in La Liga.

However, with his contract at the Estadio San Mames expiring at the end of the campaign, they will be challenged in their push to keep him in Bilbao.

Barcelona are reportedly preparing a free transfer swoop next summer with the 21-year-old a long term transfer target for the Catalans alongside previous interest from Premier League duo Liverpool and Manchester United.

Those two English sides could be joined by domestic rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in the race for Williams, as per reports from Fichajes.net, with the Seagulls developing a reputation for producing superb young players.

If Williams indicates his intention not to sign an extension, Athletic Club could sell him in January, with a €30m asking price.