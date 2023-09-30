Bayern Munich star reveals he turned down offer from Real Madrid before move to Bundesliga champions

It’s no secret that, over the last few years, Real Madrid have changed the way they operate in the transfer market. They now look to sign young up-and-coming players, rather that established stars with huge price tags.

One of the players that falls into the former category is Mathys Tel. The teenager is regarded as one of the best young forwards in Europe, and has been on excellent form with Bayern Munich so far this season.

Tel joined Bayern from French side Rennes in the summer of 2022, although he could have joined Real Madrid. He told Carre (via Diario AS) that he had an offer from Los Blancos before choosing to head to Germany.

“Real Madrid or Bayern? It’s true that many clubs wanted me in 2022. It is very true, but I was only focused on Bayern. I didn’t have another choice because I appreciated their project and the people behind the project.”

Real Madrid will feel that not signing Tel was a missed opportunity, although in recent days, they have been linked with moving for him in 2024.